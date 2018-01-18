This was handily the worst cruise experience of my life. I've cruised since being a child, largely with family and this was no different. Now at 24 I went to Ft. Lauderdale filled with excitement to board my first Cunard - The Queen Mary 2 no less.
Surprise from the onset, not the good kind. Due to increasing cases of COVID-19 on the ship we were being tested at the port. Before we boarded. ...
We were happy with a Cunard cruise on The Queen Elizabeth in 2019 so we booked this cruise on the Queen Mary 2.
The service was outstanding and the ship is very beautiful. I really like the formal atmosphere of the evening, especially on gala nights.
I agree with some other reviews that food in the buffet is better than food served in the formal dining room.
We were told by Cunard ...
Having returned from a very enjoyable cruise on QM2 15 day round-trip Ft Lauderdale, I can report with only 1600 Passengers, Cunard did all they could to contain any outbreak of covid with mandatory mask wearing but sill a large number of passengers were taken off the ship at different ports with covid and others confined to their staterooms for 5 days for tests, having been traced as a covid ...
First cruise on the Queen Mary 2 since the pandemic. We have cruised 19 times on her and the last time in January 2020. We were anxious to go back and this itinerary was perfect, and experience the changes that Cunard has advertised.
1-The "New" Spa called "Mareel" is replacing Canyon Ranch and is a complete disappointment; a real downgrade from Canyon Ranch:
No masseur was available, only ...
Why did we choose this? Time, Cost, and Destination. Food was great--I know some don't think British Food is good but we really enjoyed it. Frog Legs, Escargot, lamb and more lamb, pub food, we enjoyed it all as well as the sweets.
The weakness of the cruise was its entertainment. Now I must say the Brits on board really enjoyed some of the entertainers but as an American they did not appeal to ...
We had been on the Queen Mary 2 several years ago and was looking forward to another Cunard trip.
Pros:
1. a beautiful ship
2. good food (down from last time, but still very good at most meals)
3. greats ports
4.good entertainment
Cons:
1. Horrible staff!!
2. room was filthy (wish I had taken pictures because no one would believe it)
3. Aside from the head waiter - NO ...
The Cunard queens have enjoyed a reputation for elegant cruising that we wanted to experience. The 14 day T/A on Queen Victoria was offered at a reasonable rate and we booked it for our first Cunard cruise. We found the public rooms spacious and well appointed. The theater/showroom is large enough to accommodate all of the passengers in the two shows each evening without reservations. There is ...
This was my 32nd sailing, my 6th with Cunard. I love Viking but Cunard may have the edge in terms of elegance and tradition. A beautiful ship, not too big, expertly run -- what more could one want? Well, ok, a couple things: I wish there were more variety on the lunch buffet and I wish there was popcorn to go with the movies, but these are quibbles. The breakfast buffet had everything I could want ...
We recently sailed South America 50 days roundtrip from/to Fort Lauderdale on Queen Victoria.
Main reason for selecting this cruise was the destination ports of - Barbados, Rio, B Aires, Montevideo, Santiago, Lima, Montechristo, Equador home of Panama Hats and passage through the Panama Canal - Belize was also a pleasant surprise.
The service we received from our cabin steward and restaurant ...
Our most recent cruise was with Cunnard on the Queen Victoria for fifty days circling South America. We chose this cruise for it's exciting itinerary. We had not previously cruised with Cunnard but were looking forw ard to it's legendary excellence.
The ship was beautifully appointed and well maintained. The staff and service at dinner, in the lounges, and shops was excellent. The cabin ...