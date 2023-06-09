19th cruise with Cunard and very impressed.
Le Harve & Rotterdam
From embarkation onwards was great.
Dining in QG with Deepak and MJ as our waiters.They were friendly and professional.
Ordered off menu a few times (seafood cocktail; various lobster dishes; rum baba and baked Alaska) and no issues at all.
Butler was lovely and you could set you watch with her canapé delivery ...
My wife and I just did a week long round trip from Barcelona. After our NCL cruise in August it was night and day. were all well organized.
Embarkation was the easiest we ever did. From arrival top being in our cabin was 13 minutes. Staff very pleasant. Room was clean and organized. We had service twice a day( a lesson for some other cruise lines). Our attendant was tops and pro active without ...
know we have enough but Cunard is dropping there offer and standards! Cost saving
- No chocolates in room on arrival or any nights inc gala night - have they stopped them
- No Welcome drinks party from the captain! But was on the Victoria in July and they did the party- so why not now
- No Bottle in room Princess grill only half bottle!
- Same menus now for last 2 years - Has a chef ...
Pros: Booking in and boarding ship was very well organised, and we had no issues. Elegant ship in good repair with all of the facilities you would wish for. Excellent food at all levels and entertainment which caters for all. Cabin steward was attentive efficient and friendly. Public areas very clean and Queens Room especially very elegant and used a lot for dancing and concerts. Theater ...
This was our first time on QM2 since 2017 - we very much enjoyed this 4 night break in a deck 13 Britannia Club cabin. Here are my thoughts.
Cabin
Despite being adjacent to the door to the open deck, the location was generally pretty quiet. The Art Deco design highlights gave the cabin a nice touch of elegance. The shower with the glass door was great, good water pressure and consistent ...
We chose this cruise as it departed Southampton avoiding the hassle of a UK airport. Some things were good, cabin size and cleanliness. Some things were bad, the buffet was awful the food in general was pretty poor (think works canteen).The public areas were reasonably well maintained but the corridors and balconies were tatty. The ship had the feeling of a worn country house hotel. We had a good ...
We have sailed on QM2 pre Covid and the 2 experiences are night and day. We don’t get dressed up as it’s not our thing and that limited us to the buffet, one lounge and the pub. The lounge was akin to a dentist waiting room. The pub was great and we enjoyed quizzes and the relaxed atmosphere. The buffet was dire. On our previous cruise the buffet was plentiful and delicious. This time there was ...
This one week cruise, from 18-25 June, was our first since the autumn of 2019, when we were also on Queen Victoria.
Itinerary
This included four ports- La Coruña, Gijón, Bilbao and Cherbourg - and 2 sea days. The itinerary is being repeated later in the summer. The ports were all new to us - we didn’t do any tours, just stayed and explored locally. These were all pleasant places to spend ...
We are relative newcomers to Cunard, prior to this having been on one very brief (4 day) trip on QM2 and one 14-day sailing on QE2 in the last year.
For context, we have cruised many times previously, our favourite lines being Crystal and Regent.
Our cruise was Southampton-Southampton, which we absolutely loved. What a joy to be able to drive to the port, leave the car and walk into the ...
There are already some reviews of the voyage from June 9th to June 23rd - so I thought I have to throw in my two cents...! This voyage marked my 10th voyage on QM2- so kind of a little Jubilee. Two voyages with QV and QE throwen in.
I rebooked to this voyage after I had to cancel my planed Transatlantic in April for some family issues- turned out that both legs of said TA- Crossing where ...