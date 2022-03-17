Just off QM2 from New York to Southampton 8th May
Positive aspects
Cabin clean and steward always professional
All Crew great , couldn't do enough
Entertainment good to great most nights
Cunard insights good always something for everyone
Average
King's court compared to last crossing done 5 years ago noticeable downgrade in choice , Service good ,Celebrity has surpassed ...
Having enjoyed our first roundtrip Transatlantic on QM2 back in 2018, we did the same sailing this year. In comparison, the experience in some regards were equal to that of our prior cruise (service and room primarily) though in some cases (food and entertainment) we saw some definite decline unfortunately.
So let's begin our journey:
Embarkation: in a word "Poor". Of course in this ...
Here are my thoughts on our April 2022 Brooklyn to Southampton crossing on the QM2:
The Good
We enjoyed plenty of wine (via the beverage package) brought by plenty of friendly servers;
The King's Court Buffet's pizza, hot-dogs and hamburgers were tasty for lunch;
The afternoon teas (photo attached) were novel fun;
The pre-dinner hot hors d'oeuvres in the Chart Room and the ...
This was handily the worst cruise experience of my life. I've cruised since being a child, largely with family and this was no different. Now at 24 I went to Ft. Lauderdale filled with excitement to board my first Cunard - The Queen Mary 2 no less.
Surprise from the onset, not the good kind. Due to increasing cases of COVID-19 on the ship we were being tested at the port. Before we boarded. ...
We were happy with a Cunard cruise on The Queen Elizabeth in 2019 so we booked this cruise on the Queen Mary 2.
The service was outstanding and the ship is very beautiful. I really like the formal atmosphere of the evening, especially on gala nights.
I agree with some other reviews that food in the buffet is better than food served in the formal dining room.
We were told by Cunard ...
Having returned from a very enjoyable cruise on QM2 15 day round-trip Ft Lauderdale, I can report with only 1600 Passengers, Cunard did all they could to contain any outbreak of covid with mandatory mask wearing but sill a large number of passengers were taken off the ship at different ports with covid and others confined to their staterooms for 5 days for tests, having been traced as a covid ...
First cruise on the Queen Mary 2 since the pandemic. We have cruised 19 times on her and the last time in January 2020. We were anxious to go back and this itinerary was perfect, and experience the changes that Cunard has advertised.
1-The "New" Spa called "Mareel" is replacing Canyon Ranch and is a complete disappointment; a real downgrade from Canyon Ranch:
No masseur was available, only ...
This is my first cruise on QM2 after having lost my dear brother and sister in law within 5 days last year. Started off very well, poor tour in St Thomas but we did get a partial credit. Kings Court Is always very busy struggle to avoid other people when carrying food though the waiters do sometimes assist me if they see me struggling. Our steward was fantastic until he disappeared but was ...
Unfortunately, summarizing our experience on board the Queen Mary 2 we are more than astonished about:
• the threatening level of hygiene in our Britannia club cabin, noise pollution as such as the public spaces of the ship (see picture report enclosed)
• the threatening health risks on board due to a lack of maintenance (see pictures enclosed)
• the missing management attention on board ...
I am an experienced cruiser. Now I finally decided to try the iconic QM2. I admit I had quite high expectations, unfortunately not all of them were met.
PROS
The embarkation process in Hamburg was very quick. There were no queues at all, it took us maybe 15 minutes to get on board.
The dining experience on board was excellent. The service in the Princess Grill restaurant was very ...