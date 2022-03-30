Review for Queen Elizabeth to Europe - British Isles & Western

Finally, at, I think, our seventh attempt we made it back on to a Cunard ship, and enjoyed ourselves very much. We have cruised with Cunard many times and were pleased to see everything was much as expected, with a few differences because of Covid. By far the worst part was embarkation which took about an hour and three quarters rather than the usual 20 minutes. I’m not sure why this was, ...