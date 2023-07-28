  • Newsletter
Cunard Europe River Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 207 Cunard Europe River Cruise Reviews

Dreadful standards and attitudes from many staff including managers

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Victoria

Disgruntled23
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I couldn't afford a Christmas cruise so opted for this one. Really wish I hadn't as so many things in the room went wrong all cruise and on the last night KPOP/Bollywood music blaring out on deck one which could be heard from the lifts by the atrium. Cruise Director thought it was fine to have this music disturbing everyone because it was motivational! What a load of claptrap. He then lied ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Amazing Grills Experience - Le Harve & Rotterdam

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Queen Victoria

Craigrlewis
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

19th cruise with Cunard and very impressed. Le Harve & Rotterdam From embarkation onwards was great. Dining in QG with Deepak and MJ as our waiters.They were friendly and professional. Ordered off menu a few times (seafood cocktail; various lobster dishes; rum baba and baked Alaska) and no issues at all. Butler was lovely and you could set you watch with her canapé delivery ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Queens Suite

First time cruiser on Cunard - very pleasantly surprised

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Victoria

Al_W
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After 15 cruises on P&O, X, MSC & Royal Caribbean we decided to try a Cunard cruise. We have found PO standards have degraded in the last 2 years and 3 cruises. We started our Cunard experience on a short cruise to Amsterdam and were really pleased with the experience and so glad we tried them. Will definitely be up there on the list of preferred cruise lines going forward. Queen Victoria ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Sailing on Quenn Vistoria with Walking Difficulties

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Queen Victoria

fabnfortysomething
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Several years I started a series of blogs relating our adventures[and misadventures] of cruising with someone who has walking difficulties ie my husband. For anonymity I call him 6. You may remember the 70s series about Steve Austin an astronaut who was severely injured and rebuilt with bionics to the tune of 6 million dollars. Well as a result of Rheumatoid arthritis hitting him in his ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Pleasantly surprised but,beware the shuttle bus!!

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Victoria

plodus
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our 5th time on QV and our 7th with Cunard we have always gone Grills for an expensive treat but,due to rapidly falling standards and rapidly increasing prices in Grills, we opted to try Brittania Class and were pleasantly surprised. Boarding was QE2 Terminal and was a bit shambolic because ,as usual,lots of people ignored their allocated time turning up hours early and the place was manic ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

No longer welcoming for solo travellers

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Victoria

Solowidow
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Since my husband passed away, I have travelled on 6 Cunard cruises as a solo passenger. Since COVID the first thing that you notice is the lack of staff which makes things awkward for solos. On the first evening there used to be a solo travellers get together where the Social Host/Hostess and Dance Hosts would make you feel welcome (with a glass of bubbly) and get you talking to other solo ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

too many poor issues

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Queen Victoria

blair123
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

yes we find cunard generally of good standard but there were poor issues on this 20 day trip. Main dining room food was often very disappointing and some of the servers were very indifferent ofcourse there was some excellent servers too. The cabin was of poor design tiniest bathrooms ever plus for a 20 day cruise limited shelving and when you opened the wardrobe doors you blocked out the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Hamburg short break, QM2 & Britannia Club

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

Kynance
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first time on QM2 since 2017 - we very much enjoyed this 4 night break in a deck 13 Britannia Club cabin. Here are my thoughts. Cabin Despite being adjacent to the door to the open deck, the location was generally pretty quiet. The Art Deco design highlights gave the cabin a nice touch of elegance. The shower with the glass door was great, good water pressure and consistent ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Britannia Club Balcony

Some good some bad. Good cabin poor food

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

Justpaulw
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise as it departed Southampton avoiding the hassle of a UK airport. Some things were good, cabin size and cleanliness. Some things were bad, the buffet was awful the food in general was pretty poor (think works canteen).The public areas were reasonably well maintained but the corridors and balconies were tatty. The ship had the feeling of a worn country house hotel. We had a good ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony, obstructed view

Traveled with children

Disappointing

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

MPCorcoran
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have sailed on QM2 pre Covid and the 2 experiences are night and day. We don’t get dressed up as it’s not our thing and that limited us to the buffet, one lounge and the pub. The lounge was akin to a dentist waiting room. The pub was great and we enjoyed quizzes and the relaxed atmosphere. The buffet was dire. On our previous cruise the buffet was plentiful and delicious. This time there was ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Traveled with children

