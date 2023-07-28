Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Victoria

I couldn't afford a Christmas cruise so opted for this one. Really wish I hadn't as so many things in the room went wrong all cruise and on the last night KPOP/Bollywood music blaring out on deck one which could be heard from the lifts by the atrium. Cruise Director thought it was fine to have this music disturbing everyone because it was motivational! What a load of claptrap. He then lied ...