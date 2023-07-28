I couldn't afford a Christmas cruise so opted for this one. Really wish I hadn't as so many things in the room went wrong all cruise and on the last night KPOP/Bollywood music blaring out on deck one which could be heard from the lifts by the atrium.
Cruise Director thought it was fine to have this music disturbing everyone because it was motivational! What a load of claptrap. He then lied ...
19th cruise with Cunard and very impressed.
Le Harve & Rotterdam
From embarkation onwards was great.
Dining in QG with Deepak and MJ as our waiters.They were friendly and professional.
Ordered off menu a few times (seafood cocktail; various lobster dishes; rum baba and baked Alaska) and no issues at all.
Butler was lovely and you could set you watch with her canapé delivery ...
After 15 cruises on P&O, X, MSC & Royal Caribbean we decided to try a Cunard cruise. We have found PO standards have degraded in the last 2 years and 3 cruises. We started our Cunard experience on a short cruise to Amsterdam and were really pleased with the experience and so glad we tried them. Will definitely be up there on the list of preferred cruise lines going forward.
Queen Victoria ...
Several years I started a series of blogs relating our adventures[and misadventures] of cruising with someone who has walking difficulties ie my husband.
For anonymity I call him 6.
You may remember the 70s series about Steve Austin an astronaut who was severely injured and rebuilt with bionics to the tune of 6 million dollars.
Well as a result of Rheumatoid arthritis hitting him in his ...
Our 5th time on QV and our 7th with Cunard we have always gone Grills for an expensive treat but,due to rapidly falling standards and rapidly increasing prices in Grills, we opted to try Brittania Class and were pleasantly surprised.
Boarding was QE2 Terminal and was a bit shambolic because ,as usual,lots of people ignored their allocated time turning up hours early and the place was manic ...
Since my husband passed away, I have travelled on 6 Cunard cruises as a solo passenger. Since COVID the first thing that you notice is the lack of staff which makes things awkward for solos.
On the first evening there used to be a solo travellers get together where the Social Host/Hostess and Dance Hosts would make you feel welcome (with a glass of bubbly) and get you talking to other solo ...
yes we find cunard generally of good standard but there were poor issues on this 20 day trip. Main dining room food was often very disappointing and some of the servers were very indifferent ofcourse there was some excellent servers too.
The cabin was of poor design tiniest bathrooms ever plus for a 20 day cruise limited shelving and when you opened the wardrobe doors you blocked out the ...
This was our first time on QM2 since 2017 - we very much enjoyed this 4 night break in a deck 13 Britannia Club cabin. Here are my thoughts.
Cabin
Despite being adjacent to the door to the open deck, the location was generally pretty quiet. The Art Deco design highlights gave the cabin a nice touch of elegance. The shower with the glass door was great, good water pressure and consistent ...
We chose this cruise as it departed Southampton avoiding the hassle of a UK airport. Some things were good, cabin size and cleanliness. Some things were bad, the buffet was awful the food in general was pretty poor (think works canteen).The public areas were reasonably well maintained but the corridors and balconies were tatty. The ship had the feeling of a worn country house hotel. We had a good ...
We have sailed on QM2 pre Covid and the 2 experiences are night and day. We don’t get dressed up as it’s not our thing and that limited us to the buffet, one lounge and the pub. The lounge was akin to a dentist waiting room. The pub was great and we enjoyed quizzes and the relaxed atmosphere. The buffet was dire. On our previous cruise the buffet was plentiful and delicious. This time there was ...