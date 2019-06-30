I captioned my review in this way because management has screwed up in so many different ways and has proven so unresponsible that it has to be deliberate.
The Cunard website is hard to navigate. Even Cunard's telephone support people tell me that. There were times when you simply could not print out required papers, including luggage tags. This seems to be such a frequent problem that the ...
Always wanted to cruise on QM2 and we chose to do this for our Golden Wedding celebration. We booked a Princess Grill Suite. Whilst we thoroughly enjoyed our cruise sailing on QM2 did not come up to my expectation. The ship itself had a significant amount of rust showing on the superstructure and a number of the seating areas needed reupholstering. Our suite was quite spacious but there were ...
This was a 3 segment cruise,
1. Southampton to New York via Le Havre, (this was Space Week).
2. New York sailing up the East Coast of USA and Canada returning to New York.
3. New York to Southampton.
We had always wanted to visit the East Coast of USA and Canada and to hopefully see the fall colours. Just a note about fall colours as you progress north you may miss the colours ...
There are no bells and whistles like water slides or skating rinks on the QM2. But there is ball room dancing with a live band every evening, a show every night in the large theater, a jazz trio in the bar, piano players in the lounges, and an oldies band in the late night club. Definitely an older crowd. But there is a full children's area and teen lounge, both well supervised. Even the only ...
Once again we had a wonderful relaxing cruise on QM2. Have been on it many times.The embarkation in New York went very Smoothly for us. (we are diamond members)
there were long lines for other people to enter the ship, felt sorry for them, heard many complaints.The ship is quite old, if you look for 'Luxury" it's not there , but still very nice.
we were on the 12th deck with a balcony-club ...
After being on the regular cruise ships so many times I’ve decided to try a voyage on the only existing ocean liner, the famous Queen Mary2… Generally speaking, I liked the food, service and the atmosphere on this ship as being very quiet and kind of old fashion as opposite to the circus like, “bells and whistle” things going on aboard the other mega-passenger ships.
However, I was really ...
We selected this cruise to celebrate my 60th birthday and our 40th Wedding Anniversary, so it was very special and important to us.
The embarkation at Southampton, despite the queues, was very well organised and slick.
Our stateroom was not to the standard we had been accustomed to aboard other cruise ships. The room was very small and the bathroom tiny. A refurb is very much needed. The ...
Embarkation: Worse experience ever. Almost 2 hours just to check-in at the port. Two lines – one for priority one for steerage (us). Our line did not move. Meanwhile they closed our line (about 15 people behind us) and everyone was sent to the priority line. We watched people get in line an hour after us and checked-in within 20 mins or less. Were told the reason for our line not moving was ...
We chose this cruise because it fit our time schedule for a vacation. We thought it would be exciting to be in Boston for the Fourth of July and the departure port in Brooklyn was a simple 3 Hour Drive from our home.
I blame myself a little for not researching the cruise more. We booked last minute, and we thought it would just be a lot of fun. We did not have passports as we don’t travel a ...
Embarkation - Sunday September 30th
We flew to Quebec City airport on Sunday September 30th and took a taxi to the QM-2. Embarkation was quick and easy as only a portion of the passengers were embarking/disembarking at this port.
After we boarded, crew members guided us through the Grand Lobby to the elevators that took us to deck 10 and we found our cabin easily. As a testimony to the ...