Great to be back on board the QE even if for only 4 days. Our first cruise for 30 months since the pandemic. Fast efficient check in. Pleased with covid precautions still in place. Ship very clean and the food and services all to a very good standard considering the circumstances. Special mention to Antonio for looking after us so well (again) in the Britannia Restaurant. Entertainment most ...
Having spent 2 weeks on QE in November on a cruise to the canaries & maderia in a standard balcony cabin I thought it would be useful to some to compare experiences of a short trip to Amsterdam in princess grill in March.
The first obvious difference is space. The princess Grill cabin was approx a third bigger overall, however contains a walk in dressing area with a spacious bathroom with a ...
As regular cruise travellers with American cruise lines (20+) we were excited to try a short cruise on Cunard. We booked this four night cruise on Queen Elizabeth from Southampton to Amsterdam.
The first impression of this Ship was good but our experience soon went spiraling down. The Stateroom attendant was initally pleasant but ignored us after the first meeting. The bed sheets were not ...
Having been five cruise lines, I as a person of color have never been so insulted and felt so discriminated against than we did on board our recent trip to Norway on the Queen Elizabeth. From the public demeaning ways the staff of color were treated by the white management, to the impatience of the excursion desk rep with my wife's Japanese accent (who received a college education in the US), from ...
The ship “Queen Elizabeth” is a wonderful vessel with good ambience and there was plenty of general seating. The food was good and the service was mostly very professional. I felt there could have been a little more feedback from the captain.
Our main complaint is with the cruise relates to the itinerary and our other feedback is to do with the ship’s choice of music and ...
Unfortunately, summarizing our experience on board the Queen Mary 2 we are more than astonished about:
• the threatening level of hygiene in our Britannia club cabin, noise pollution as such as the public spaces of the ship (see picture report enclosed)
• the threatening health risks on board due to a lack of maintenance (see pictures enclosed)
• the missing management attention on board ...
I am an experienced cruiser. Now I finally decided to try the iconic QM2. I admit I had quite high expectations, unfortunately not all of them were met.
PROS
The embarkation process in Hamburg was very quick. There were no queues at all, it took us maybe 15 minutes to get on board.
The dining experience on board was excellent. The service in the Princess Grill restaurant was very ...
We loved our first cruise back on Queen Elizabeth and thought the pandemic measures put in place were appropriate. Being tested before we could board the ship was scary but handled very efficiently.
Service was great throughout the ship. Cabin steward was really efficient - so much so that we rarely saw him!
Food in the Britannia restaurant exceeded our expectations. Food at Lido buffet was ...
I picked this cruise for my wife’s birthday and the fact that it was only a week.
We had a suite at the back of the boat. Having not cruised before I feel I was I’ll advised on the location of the cabin as we felt the full movement of the boat.
The food and service was very good however there are hidden costs that I was not made aware of, namely the service charges. 15% is added to every ...
Princess grill 13 Feb 2022 to Lisbon.
Our first time Cunard (after Seabourn , Azamara, Viking), and first time ex Southampton. Like others we were confused by the joining instructions. the "covid" tent is indeed hard to find in the docks area , and 2 miles/20 minutes from the QE terminal building. As grill guests you get "priority boarding" which was speedy and painless.
She is apparently ...