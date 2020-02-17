  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Cunard Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Theatre
Lemon tart
Champagne upon boarding
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
128 reviews

1-10 of 128 Cunard Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Great Ship

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Cruise2be246
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

In writing this review I am comparing with the other cruise lines I have been with. These include P&O, Princess and Marella formerly known as TUI (Thompson). I have to say I have never been on a bad cruise (14 so far) and I always wonder why people leave such low scores. Yes, I too have had issues on a ship but they have always resolved them with no stress. However, I have witnessed Mr and Mrs ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony

Glad I was on for only 6 days

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
ubu62
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Booked this on board QM2 when the QE's Asian itineraries were all scrapped. Crazy cheap price made this unmissable. Compared to the QM2 this is the inferior ship in almost every single area. The vaunted decoration of the ship looked a bit tacky, a bit Vegas casino, the public rooms felt cramped and crowded. You can't walk to the front of the ship, the gym seems tired. What most surprised ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Single Oceanview

Amazing Cruise Line in the time of Covid 19

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Traveller25
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time on Cunard, we were supposed to do back to back cruises from Sydney but the New Zealand cruise was cancelled due to the virus. The six day cruise itself was lovely, free from any dramas and we formed some lovely connections with the staff. Our room was the cleanest of any cruises we have ever been on, well done Cunard. Loved walking into a room where I don’t immediately think I had ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Plus and minus

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Tess27
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as have never been on Cunard before. As it tied in with our time frame, was a good deal and no Princess cruises available, we wanted to experience it. We are Elite Princess travellers with 23 cruises already taken, so had a lot to compare. Embarkation without priority was very quick and smooth.. surprising with virus scares.(filled in form, had temperature taken, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

White Glove Service

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Traveller01
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I had never been on a curnard cruise before and have been put off by rumours that they are quite formal cruises. However I booked the cruise just a couple of days out before embarktation at a ridiculous price. So let's on the cruise Overall I can discount a.lot of the critiscim i read on the formality of curnard although on gala nights there is a need to dress up. From boarding the ship and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview

Beautiful ship

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
cheddyanne
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The good Beautiful ship, lovely decor. Uncrowded, always places to sit. Wonderful library. Spotless cabin, plenty of storage, tea and coffee facilities and wonderful beds/pillows. Food was very good on the main dining room, in the pub, and reasonable in the buffet. Shows, OK but not up to standard of other ships. Embarktion and disembarkation quick and organised. Bad Trying to get ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Beautiful ship - exceeded expectations

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Fran from Australia
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise at the last minute due to changes with our original plans and port restrictions in Singapore and Hong Kong. We decided to stick close to Australia/New Zealand. The Queen Elizabeth is a beautiful and classy ship with amazing ambiance and so many beautiful pieces of furniture and decore. We loved the main dining room and were struck by how very good the menu was on ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Mostly Good

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
chickenbil
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Not many people I spoke to could access the web site to do the on line check in,before we sailed. Web site told everyone to arrive at terminal at noon, so we spent more than two hours lined up before we got on board,some of that time it rained,lucky for us only drizzle. Web site definitely needs to fixed. Cabin and food good,Lido service area a bit cramped at times. We had two ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

First timers cruising - Cunard not as snobby as I was led to believe

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
lissie
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

First time cruises we alwways travel independently - but my partner's health made cruising an option to PNG - which is hard to get to otherwise. We are ballroom dancers so we chose Cunard. I was highly intimidated by the dress code snobs online before we cruised - it appeared you needed a different dress for every night -and that if you didn't pay a lot of money for clothes comments will be ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cunard Cruising In A Nutshell

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
SummerBoy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Those paying an ultra-premium price in Queens/Princess Grill will receive high quality dining and service in their private part of the ship. The rest(majority) of us will receive an experience far inferior to lines competing in this price tier(Celebrity,HAL,Princess). This Q. Elizabeth cruise displayed cost-cutting everywhere...even the limited floral displays were tiny! Quality and quantity of ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

