The first part of the cruise, Southampton to San Francisco in my case, was fine although there being only about 1300 passengers it was rather lifeless. The second part on entry to the Pacific was a disaster. Before reaching Manzanillo in Mexico the ship was rife with Covid. Both myself and wife were isolated in a state room reportedly with another 300 people supposedly. Whether one or two ...
There are limited areas where you can find a sun lounger round the pool. We went to to Pavilion Pool starboard on Deck 9, several times, as that is where the sun was. The bad news is that Deck 10 starboard is smoking. Every day we would be made to feel sick and asthma triggered by the bank of smokers a few feet above puffing away. There was one particular 'gentlemen' who every day would take ...
" Slow boat " to Japan for the Sakura or Cherry Blossom, and a bit of sightseeing, fine dining and some dancing in between, that was the idea and why not, take 19 nights instead of 9 hours fly direct. It is the journey that matters and something to reminisce in future. See photos.
In Nov 2017, we travelled the shinkansen or bullet train around Japan for the autumn foliage and kind of felled in ...
We took a cruise from Singapore to Dubai, on part of the QM2 around the world trip. The cabin with sheltered balcony was great and we had an ice bucket with champagne waiting for us when we embarked. The ship is beautiful and the staff were helpful and efficient. The negatives for me were firstly the standard of food in the Britannia Restaurant which we were assigned to. The food was generally not ...
If you want a cruise with everything "English", pick this ship - lots of formal nights (suits and tie and lots of guys in penguin suits), indifferent staff (with a few very pleasant exceptions) many of whom would walk past and not even make eye contact (in complete contrast to the staff on our last cruise with Holland America who went out of their way to be friendly and pleasant), average food ...
As part of a HoA package from DRW to SIN. Embarkation in DRW was a fiasco as 3hours after boarding we had to disembark to retrieve our passports from immigration, only to be immediately taken off us by a member of crew in the terminal. The terminal was also full of people wanting tax refunds with no clear delineation of which "queue" was which ! Mind you we never needed a Chinese visa, another ...
Although very experienced travellers (88 and 80) we had never done a cruise so decided on a 10 day one on the QM2 from Shanghai to Hong Kong via Japan and South Korea.
Embarkation was efficient and we were on board early enough to have a snack and a coffee in the impressive Carinthia Lounge before returning to our cabin (Cunard prefer to call it a stateroom but that I think is pretentious). Our ...
Here is our review of the recent 14 day Hong Kong to Hong Kong segment of the QM2 World Voyage from 19 February to 5th March 2019, plus pre and post cruise information.
As background we are in our 50s and 60s, my husband has been retired for a year, we are originally from the UK and have lived in Maryland USA for the past 30 years. We have predominantly cruised on Celebrity, but recently have ...
We started as a cruise of a lifetime and ended as a demotivated disaster.
This once great international liner is now a British floating holiday park,
There is a ghost like senior management team only ever to be seen fraternising with Grills guests and drinking wine. With the distinct exception of Captain Wells who seems now to do the job of Cruise Director and Hotel Manager as well as his ...
Never having done a cruise before we chose the Queen Mary because we wanted luxury.
We certainly got that. We had a Princess Grill suite and loved the dining experience that we got with it. Every meal was superb and the waiting staff were so friendly and very professional. We chose to sit on a large table with six other diners and found them to be great company. Each meal was leisurely and ...