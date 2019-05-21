  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Cunard Alaska Cruise Reviews

Chaos embarking at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
Blocked off corridor on Deck 6 - covid isolaters on the otehr side
Signs like this were everywhere
This balcony divider rattled constantly. We were promised it would fixed but never was.
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
7 reviews

Filters

1-7 of 7 Cunard Alaska Cruise Reviews

Right On The Table

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Alaska

User Avatar
marinelife2
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Pros: *Cunard’s unable to improve its service. It is ‘top notch’ with exemplary care provided by the crew. *Ship is well appointed with class throughout. *Good instrumental entertainment. *MDR cuisine is mostly innovative and exceptional. *Cunard ‘knows how’ to make coffee unlike the insipid liquid served on many other lines. *Embarkation well organized. *Although the staff ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Cunard to Alaska - 10 June 2019

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Alaska

User Avatar
david,Mississauga
10+ Cruises

Having read some of the reviews of Queen Elizabeth cruises I was having some concerns about this Alaska cruise. Different people have different experiences, even on the same voyage, and I was pleased we enjoyed our June 10-day cruise very much. We had been on this ship only once before and that was in Princess Grill. This time we were in a Britannia balcony stateroom. Embarkation in Vancouver ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Queen Elizabeth 10 night round trip to Alaska

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Alaska

User Avatar
kmerlin14
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because it was a ten day round trip itinerary that left and returned to Vancouver. It didn't' go to Glacier Bay, but the times in port were good and the ten day itinerary allowed us to visit extra ports. We were also hoping to get some dancing in because we'd found the dance floor on our previous cruise was far too small. The cruise more than met our expectations. We had ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

A wheelchair users perspective of Cunard

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Alaska

User Avatar
kaffy103
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I have been on 10+ cruises but this was my first Cunard experience. Embarkation went smoothly in Vancouver, not the fastest but not the worst either. Our room was large (accessibility means lots of space) with a large balcony. Enough storage space for all our clothes. The food in the Main dining room was good, a good variety of appetizers and mains and always yummy desserts. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Cruise was amazing but the ship was problematic

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Alaska

User Avatar
AnneMark
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The schedule and scenery was amazing - but our experience of the ship was not good. This was only the third time that Cunard had ventured into these waters. We were interested to go with Cunard as we feel we are culturally more aligned with Britain than the US (being from Australia) and there were some great things such as the high tea at 3 pm on the ship. However, we had some major issues with ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Excellent overall. Suggested improvements.

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Alaska

User Avatar
Bub1224
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We took a family party of 8, ages 5-73 on this to experience Alaska for the first time. We had 3 balcony cabins near the bow on level 5. The ship, was outstanding, elegant, and British-traditional in an updated version. I would recommend this cruise and ship to anyone wanting to see Alaska. I feel it necessary to contradict some of the negative reviews about the crew made by others. Our cabins ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

A BEAUTIFUL SHIP -- THE SERVICE, NOT SO MUCH

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Alaska

User Avatar
Kieran4
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I had been on two previous Alaska cruises (Crystal & Princess) and hadn't planned on going back again, but I wanted to cruise on one of the new Cunard Queens and since I live in Oregon.... The ship is beautifully done, the food in the Britannia Dining Room was excellent and so was the entertainment in the Royal Court Theater. But the service throughout the ship was consistently uninspired. Nobody, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Single Inside

