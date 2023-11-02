Had wanted to try Crystal since their purchase by Abercrombie and Kent following their emergence from bankruptcy by the previous owners. Had heard incredible stories about their excellent customer service and concern for their guests. Crystal surpassed those expectations and we cannot wait for the next one. Ship was immaculate and our Aquamarine Classic cabin was superb. Wife loved the Jacuzzi ...
Crystal was recommended by our doctor friend who had just returned from Iceland and knows our high standards and needs. After an easy non stop fight from Vancouver we boarded with great excitement and warm welcomes. The fish at dinner was suitably mahi mahi for the Caribbean. When the evening entertainment opened with the beautiful Nadiya on violin and Raphael in his whites on trumpet we knew ...
We have cruised with Crystal 4 times previously and have anxiously awaited its return. We had a cabin with ocean view on deck 7. The cabin was 215 sq feet and was well laid out. There was ample drawer and closet space. The cabin attendant kept the cabin spotless.
The food at the main dining room, buffet and specialty restaurants was excellent. The selection of the entrees in the main ...
Crystal is my "go to" luxury cruise line. Having been on >50 cruises all together. I have always been totally impressed with the Enrichment, entertainment food and crew. I have also been labeled as someone with "high standards". The words that you often hear about the new crystal is "better than ever". My previous crystal cruises I have rated as A-A+! This one roundtrip Miami on Serenity was IMO a ...