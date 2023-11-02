  • Newsletter
Crystal Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: Rick505
Photo Credit: brescan
Photo Credit: lujoleasing
Photo Credit: lujoleasing
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
4 reviews

1-4 of 4 Crystal Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Amazing Experience on the Crystal Serenity

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Crystal Serenity

Rick505
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Had wanted to try Crystal since their purchase by Abercrombie and Kent following their emergence from bankruptcy by the previous owners. Had heard incredible stories about their excellent customer service and concern for their guests. Crystal surpassed those expectations and we cannot wait for the next one. Ship was immaculate and our Aquamarine Classic cabin was superb. Wife loved the Jacuzzi ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear Rick505, We are overjoyed to hear about your experience aboard the Serenity! At Crystal, we strive to surpass your expectations and show you the remarkable service you deserve. From our...

Sail Date: December 2023

Romantic Cruise For Golden Couple

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Crystal Serenity

I adore you
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Crystal was recommended by our doctor friend who had just returned from Iceland and knows our high standards and needs. After an easy non stop fight from Vancouver we boarded with great excitement and warm welcomes. The fish at dinner was suitably mahi mahi for the Caribbean. When the evening entertainment opened with the beautiful Nadiya on violin and Raphael in his whites on trumpet we knew ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear I adore you, We are delighted to hear you had a wonderful time aboard the Crystal Serenity! Thank you for choosing to sail with Crystal and for your thoughtful feedback. It is lovely...

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Crystal Better than Ever

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Crystal Serenity

Virginia from Roslyn
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have cruised with Crystal 4 times previously and have anxiously awaited its return. We had a cabin with ocean view on deck 7. The cabin was 215 sq feet and was well laid out. There was ample drawer and closet space. The cabin attendant kept the cabin spotless. The food at the main dining room, buffet and specialty restaurants was excellent. The selection of the entrees in the main ...
Read More

Response from JillH, Guest Relations

Dear Virginia from Roslyn, Welcome back! We are thrilled to hear that your experience on Serenity was a marvelous one. We deeply appreciate your trust in choosing to sail again with...

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Double Guest Room with Ocean View

"Better than ever"?

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Crystal Serenity

mario 1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Crystal is my "go to" luxury cruise line. Having been on >50 cruises all together. I have always been totally impressed with the Enrichment, entertainment food and crew. I have also been labeled as someone with "high standards". The words that you often hear about the new crystal is "better than ever". My previous crystal cruises I have rated as A-A+! This one roundtrip Miami on Serenity was IMO a ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear mario 1, Thank you for choosing to sail with Crystal once again. It is lovely to hear that you enjoyed our remarkable boarding process, entertainment, and enrichment opportunities. We...

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Double Guest Room with Ocean View

