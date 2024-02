Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Crystal Serenity

The ambience of the ship was excellent. Service, entertainment, activities during the day all outstanding. We upgraded to a suite which was well worth it. Our butler was first rate. Enjoyed the lectures, the photo classes, and the golf clinics. Food was fine in the Main dining room but the real stars were the Japanese restaurant and Taste for dinner. Not to be missed. No casino which was fine ...