This was a fabulous cruising experience for me. This was my first Crystal Ocean cruise and it more than met my expectations. I previously cruised on a Rhine River cruise with Crystal which was at least a 10 star ecperience. I found that the ocean cruise was just as good.
I had a single, oceanview cabin on deck 7. The cabin was spacious for me and my clothing. I had plenty of closet space ...
We had sailed on the Symphony prior to the pandemic and were extremely pleased with it. We booked this cruise expecting to continue our feelings towards Crystal. The entertainment, lectures, art class, spa, butler, room attendants, dining in Osteria and uni uma all met these high expectations. Dining in the Marketplace was generally good but there were some mishaps. Our overall cruise was severely ...
We wanted to try a shorter Crystal cruise in anticipation of a planned 2024 partial world cruise and were generally quite satisfied with the rebirth of our favorite cruise line. Sure, there were some shortcomings that one ought to expect on a shakedown cruise--the pool wasn't finished until the third day, TV was unworkable, water was turned off for one five-hour announced period, etc. However, ...
I don’t know what ship the last man reported but my experience on Crystal Symphony was terrible( may be he was a travel agent and had a subsidised journey
Anyway to keep it short and sweet the ship is not fit for purpose yet.. it has had a refurbishment of cabins but it is an old ship that vibrates terribly.. I will just list the problems I had for the 8 day cruise
My cabin vibrated even ...
I chose this cruise because I have heard great things about it in the past and wanted to give it a try. I was blown away and I will never be able to sail a normal cruise ship again! The rooms are huge, the staff is on top of their game and super friendly. The ship design and finishings are top-notch. I enjoyed the entertainment on board, from Broadway including Rent to the Elton John tribute ...
OVERVIEW
This review covers our time on Crystal Serenity from July 31 thru August 22. This includes the twelve-day inaugural sailing of Crystal Serenity from Marseille, France to Lisbon, Portugal, and the ten-day voyage from Lisbon to Southampton, United Kingdom.
SUMMARY
We enjoyed twenty-two wonderful days sailing Crystal. For those who enjoyed Crystal Cruises in the past, the ...