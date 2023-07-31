Crystal Europe Cruise Reviews

A Marvelous Cruise, Oh Yes!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
USCAdventurer
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was a fabulous cruising experience for me. This was my first Crystal Ocean cruise and it more than met my expectations. I previously cruised on a Rhine River cruise with Crystal which was at least a 10 star ecperience. I found that the ocean cruise was just as good. I had a single, oceanview cabin on deck 7. The cabin was spacious for me and my clothing. I had plenty of closet space ...
Sail Date: May 2024

If only the Air Conditioning worked

Review for a Africa Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
tarrytoon
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We had sailed on the Symphony prior to the pandemic and were extremely pleased with it. We booked this cruise expecting to continue our feelings towards Crystal. The entertainment, lectures, art class, spa, butler, room attendants, dining in Osteria and uni uma all met these high expectations. Dining in the Marketplace was generally good but there were some mishaps. Our overall cruise was severely ...
Response from JillH, Guest Relations

Dear Tarrytoon, Thank you for your honest feedback regarding your time aboard Crystal Symphony. We sincerely apologize that your recent cruise did not meet your expectations. We are...

Sail Date: October 2023

Shakedown Cruise of the "new" Symphony

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
Steven Kirk
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to try a shorter Crystal cruise in anticipation of a planned 2024 partial world cruise and were generally quite satisfied with the rebirth of our favorite cruise line. Sure, there were some shortcomings that one ought to expect on a shakedown cruise--the pool wasn't finished until the third day, TV was unworkable, water was turned off for one five-hour announced period, etc. However, ...
Response from HaileyC, Guest Relations

Dear Steven Kirk, Thank you for your thoughtful and honest feedback of your time on Symphony. We appreciate you choosing to sail with Crystal again. As you have previously experienced, our...

Sail Date: September 2023

Traveled with children

I wanted to jump ship

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
ZACKARY
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I don’t know what ship the last man reported but my experience on Crystal Symphony was terrible( may be he was a travel agent and had a subsidised journey Anyway to keep it short and sweet the ship is not fit for purpose yet.. it has had a refurbishment of cabins but it is an old ship that vibrates terribly.. I will just list the problems I had for the 8 day cruise My cabin vibrated even ...
Response from HaileyC, Guest Relations

Dear Valued Guest, Thank you for your honest feedback regarding your time aboard Crystal Symphony. We sincerely apologize that your recent cruise did not meet your expectations. We are...

Sail Date: September 2023

Crystal is BACK!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
cruiseprince7
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I chose this cruise because I have heard great things about it in the past and wanted to give it a try. I was blown away and I will never be able to sail a normal cruise ship again! The rooms are huge, the staff is on top of their game and super friendly. The ship design and finishings are top-notch. I enjoyed the entertainment on board, from Broadway including Rent to the Elton John tribute ...
Response from HaileyC, Guest Relations

Dear Guest, We are thrilled to hear that your experience on Symphony was so enjoyable! We deeply appreciate your trust in choosing to sail with Crystal. Our crew is committed to providing...

Sail Date: September 2023

Crystal Serenity Solo Experience was excellent.

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Crystal Serenity

User Avatar
brescan
6-10 Cruises • Age 2020s

I just had the time of my life on this cruise. I am a 60-something widow and this is my first cruise sailing solo since my husband passed. He and I had sailed Crystal six times, on all three ships, and loved it. I chose this cruise because I was happy to see Crystal come back, Iceland is on the bucket list, and, well, it was time to get back out there traveling. I flew to Reykjavik two days ...
Response from HaileyC, Guest Relations

Dear brescan, Welcome back and we are delighted to hear that your experience on Serenity was a wonderful one! We deeply appreciate your trust in choosing to sail again with Crystal, and it...

Sail Date: August 2023

The "New" Crystal Serenity Makes a Grand Entrance With a trans-Atlantic crossing to the New World

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Crystal Serenity

User Avatar
Kenn
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The “New” Crystal Serenity comes to the New World in a trans-Atlantic crossing that began in Britain and ended in Quebec. Are you a past Crystal guest who wants to know: What’s different? What’s new? What’s better, what’s worse? If you don’t feel like reading a long report, then you can settle for a one-sentence summary: WITH VERY FEW EXCEPTIONS THE “NEW” CRYSTAL SERENITY IS AS ...
Response from JillH, Guest Relations

Dear Kenn, Thank you for your honest feedback regarding your time aboard Serenity. Your comparisons and constructive feedback on changes have been noted, we will be sure to take these...

Sail Date: August 2023

Reimagined Crystal Serenity……

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Crystal Serenity

User Avatar
gaspari
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from an enjoyable cruise Lisbon to Southampton…….our second Crystal experience 8 years on, and surprised to find the newly reimagined ship much as we remember it! Positives: Easy embarkation The ports of call, especially Bordeaux Our comfortable 2018 refurbished Aquamarine stateroom / shower room Bed and linens Housekeeping standards especially our ...
Response from HaileyC, Guest Relations

Dear Guest, Thank you for your honest and thoughtful feedback of your recent voyage aboard Serenity. We are delighted to read of all the positive experiences including the ports,...

Sail Date: August 2023

Crystal Is Back & Better Than Ever

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Serenity

User Avatar
Keith1010
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

OVERVIEW This review covers our time on Crystal Serenity from July 31 thru August 22. This includes the twelve-day inaugural sailing of Crystal Serenity from Marseille, France to Lisbon, Portugal, and the ten-day voyage from Lisbon to Southampton, United Kingdom. SUMMARY We enjoyed twenty-two wonderful days sailing Crystal. For those who enjoyed Crystal Cruises in the past, the ...
Response from HaileyC, Guest Relations

Dear Guest, We are thrilled to hear that your experience on Serenity was a wonderful one! We deeply appreciate your trust in choosing to sail with Crystal. Our unique offerings at onboard...

Sail Date: July 2023

