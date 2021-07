Review for Crystal Serenity to Bahamas

Anxious to get back on a ship we accepted the suggestion to try Crystals' first post pandemic cruise on the Serenity in the Bahamas sailing July 3rd. Clearly this was a mistake on our part as neither they nor the Bahamas were ready for paying customers. Our 7 day cruise wound up having 5 sea days as ports were cancelled due to virus outbreaks on shore. The two islands we did access required a 2 ...