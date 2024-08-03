  • Newsletter
August 2024 Luxury Cruises

August 2024 Luxury Cruises

We found you 192 cruises

Sirena
Sirena

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

246 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

234 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Aug 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Muse
Silver Muse

11 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

237 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Aug 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey

7 Night
Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside PassageDetails

204 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

716 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

234 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Aug 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Niagara & The Great LakesDetails

95 Reviews
Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
Aug 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
25 Night
World CruiseDetails

364 Reviews
Leaving:Edinburgh
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

364 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 11, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

364 Reviews
Leaving:Edinburgh
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
British Isles ExplorerDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Glaciers & Alaska Inside PassageDetails

204 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 1st, 2023.

