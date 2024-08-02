  • Newsletter
August 2024 Family Cruises

August 2024 Family Cruises

We found you 241 cruises

Pride of America
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter IslandDetails

2,280 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

5 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

1,170 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Canada & New England - New YorkDetails

3,749 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 25, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

4,246 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - MiamiDetails

2,080 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

2,595 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

814 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern MedDetails

2,351 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Bermuda & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,170 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,021 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 25, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - Northern CapitalsDetails

2,912 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Israel & Egypt CruiseDetails

1,455 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,151 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - BarcelonaDetails

2,887 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 2, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Alaska Inside PassageDetails

1,526 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 11, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
