  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

July 2024 Luxury Cruises

July 2024 Luxury Cruises

We found you 192 cruises

Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

7 Night
Scotland & Iceland's South CoastDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jul 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Star
Viking Star

7 Night
Viking Shores & FjordsDetails

1,931 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Nautica
Nautica

19 Night
World CruiseDetails

362 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Virgin Voyages Most Inclusive Offer Ever

  • Book by 1/31 and your partner will get 60% off their voyage
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

51 Night
World CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

340 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jul 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

35 Night
Grand Fjords & Iconic Viking ShoresDetails

1,931 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside PassageDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,274 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jul 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

273 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jul 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,274 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jul 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

July 2024 River Cruises

July 2024 River Cruises

July 2024 Family Cruises

July 2024 Family Cruises

July 2024 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

July 2024 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

July 2024 Romantic Cruises

July 2024 Romantic Cruises

July 2024 Singles Cruises

July 2024 Singles Cruises

July 2024 Cruises for the Disabled

July 2024 Cruises for the Disabled

July 2024 Senior Cruises

July 2024 Senior Cruises

July 2024 Fitness Cruises

July 2024 Fitness Cruises

July 2024 Gourmet Food Cruises

July 2024 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 1st, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent