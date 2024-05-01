  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

May 2024 Luxury Cruises

May 2024 Luxury Cruises

We found you 112 cruises

Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Venus
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

14 Night
Into The Midnight SunDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 31, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

7 Night
Italy Intensive VoyageDetails

695 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 11, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
May 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

241 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

241 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

322 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

322 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Islands Of The Med VoyageDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

233 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
May 1, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

306 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
May 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Italy,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

322 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

306 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
May 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

May 2024 River Cruises

May 2024 River Cruises

May 2024 Family Cruises

May 2024 Family Cruises

May 2024 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

May 2024 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

May 2024 Romantic Cruises

May 2024 Romantic Cruises

May 2024 Singles Cruises

May 2024 Singles Cruises

May 2024 Cruises for the Disabled

May 2024 Cruises for the Disabled

May 2024 Senior Cruises

May 2024 Senior Cruises

May 2024 Fitness Cruises

May 2024 Fitness Cruises

May 2024 Gourmet Food Cruises

May 2024 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent