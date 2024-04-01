  • Newsletter
April 2024 Singles Cruises

April 2024 Singles Cruises

We found you 188 cruises

Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

14 Night
Repo - TransatlanticDetails

3,077 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

4,220 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,180 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 25, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,248 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
The Dreamy Getaway w/ Virgin Voyages

  • Book by 10/4 and your partner will get 50% off their voyage
  • Receive an extra $100 toward your prepaid Bar Tab
  • Cruise Critic Editor's Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

16 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,908 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
10 Nt Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,203 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 1, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,788 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

32 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

976 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Fiji Transpacific CruiseDetails

2,149 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,924 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,149 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 25, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Panama To Miami CruiseDetails

1,482 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - MiamiDetails

3,713 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Bahamas & Mexico CruiseDetails

2,388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,800 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
