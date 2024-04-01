  • Newsletter
April 2024 Luxury Cruises

April 2024 Luxury Cruises

We found you 96 cruises

Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 14, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Star
Viking Star

12 Night
Mediterranean OdysseyDetails

1,911 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 1, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)

16 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

539 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

18 Night
Arabia, Egypt & Holy LandDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

385 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,257 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

539 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Mediterranean & Adriatic SojournDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,257 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

306 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
Apr 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Mediterranean Rivieras VoyageDetails

690 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean & Italian SojournDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

722 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Repositioning CruiseDetails

708 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

