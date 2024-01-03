  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
January 2024 Luxury Cruises

January 2024 Luxury Cruises

We found you 114 cruises

Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

296 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jan 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica
Nautica

10 Night
Tahiti CruiseDetails

353 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

12 Night
South Africa Intensive VoyageDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

120 Night
120 Night Viking World JourneysDetails

1,045 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
In Search Of The Northern LightsDetails

63 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
South America & The Chilean FjordsDetails

307 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
South America & The Chilean FjordsDetails

307 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Chilean Fjords VoyageDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
32 Night
Grand Hawaii & PolynesiaDetails

1,902 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Chilean Fjords VoyageDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
55 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,236 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

276 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jan 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

145 Night
145-day World Cruise: Extraordinary HorizonsDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jan 11, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Puerto Williams
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
