  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

January 2024 Family Cruises

January 2024 Family Cruises

We found you 230 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

976 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

5 Night
Bermuda - New YorkDetails

3,060 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

976 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,244 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Far East DiscoveryDetails

1,063 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,187 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port CanaveralDetails

2,845 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,244 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,244 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter IslandDetails

2,254 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

128 Night
128-day Grand World VoyageDetails

1,003 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
South America - Buenos AiresDetails

2,476 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - MiamiDetails

2,505 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,187 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Southern Caribbean - TampaDetails

1,962 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

January 2024 River Cruises

January 2024 River Cruises

January 2024 Luxury Cruises

January 2024 Luxury Cruises

January 2024 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

January 2024 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

January 2024 Romantic Cruises

January 2024 Romantic Cruises

January 2024 Singles Cruises

January 2024 Singles Cruises

January 2024 Cruises for the Disabled

January 2024 Cruises for the Disabled

January 2024 Senior Cruises

January 2024 Senior Cruises

January 2024 Fitness Cruises

January 2024 Fitness Cruises

January 2024 Gourmet Food Cruises

January 2024 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.