  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

January 2024 Cruises from the East Coast

January 2024 Cruises from the East Coast

We found you 165 cruises

Azamara Onward
Azamara Onward (Photo: Azamara)

13 Night
Central America Tapestry VoyageDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

5 Night
Bermuda - New YorkDetails

3,060 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port CanaveralDetails

2,845 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,187 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - MiamiDetails

269 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

128 Night
128-day Grand World VoyageDetails

1,003 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - MiamiDetails

2,505 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,187 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Panama Canal - MiamiDetails

1,249 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Southern Caribbean - TampaDetails

1,962 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Riviera MayaDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean AntillesDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Fire And Sunset SoiréesDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,975 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 25, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

January 2024 Cruises from Baltimore

January 2024 Cruises from Baltimore

387 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from Barbados

January 2024 Cruises from Barbados

1,745 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from Bergen

January 2024 Cruises from Bergen

719 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from Brisbane

January 2024 Cruises from Brisbane

243 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from Buenos Aires

January 2024 Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from Callao

January 2024 Cruises from Callao

106 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from Charleston

January 2024 Cruises from Charleston

297 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from Hanoi

January 2024 Cruises from Hanoi

75 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from Marseille

January 2024 Cruises from Marseille

901 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from Melbourne

January 2024 Cruises from Melbourne

259 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from Miami

January 2024 Cruises from Miami

2,782 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from New Orleans

January 2024 Cruises from New Orleans

721 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from Manhattan

January 2024 Cruises from Manhattan

1,135 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from Puerto Caldera

January 2024 Cruises from Puerto Caldera

315 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from San Juan

January 2024 Cruises from San Juan

4,301 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from Singapore

January 2024 Cruises from Singapore

657 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from Tahiti

January 2024 Cruises from Tahiti

205 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from Ushuaia

January 2024 Cruises from Ushuaia

277 Reviews
January 2024 Cruises from New York

January 2024 Cruises from New York

January 2024 Cruises from Guadeloupe

January 2024 Cruises from Guadeloupe

107 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.