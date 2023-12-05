  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
December 2023 Luxury Cruises

December 2023 Luxury Cruises

We found you 123 cruises

Viking Sky
Viking Sky

17 Night
Panama Canal & Coastal HolidayDetails

1,014 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Dec 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Antoinette
S.S. Antoinette

7 Night
Rhine Holiday Markets Details

90 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Venus
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

10 Night
Greek OdysseyDetails

28 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Dec 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

137 Night
137 Night Viking World CruiseDetails

1,014 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Dec 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

702 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Dec 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,225 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Dec 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

276 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
South America & The Chilean FjordsDetails

276 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Dec 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Arabian & India PearlsDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Dec 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,225 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Dec 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

353 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Dec 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

296 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Allure Of Aloha HolidayDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Central America & Panama Canal PathfinderDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Dec 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 1st, 2022.

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.