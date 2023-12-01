  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
December 2023 River Cruises

December 2023 River Cruises

We found you 162 cruises

S.S. Antoinette
S.S. Antoinette

7 Night
Rhine Holiday Markets Details

90 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Osiris
Viking Osiris (Image: Viking)

11 Night
Pharaohs & PyramidsDetails

Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Vilhjalm
Viking Vilhjalm

7 Night
Danube Christmas DelightsDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Tialfi
Viking Tialfi Near The Hungarian Parliament (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Christmas On The RhineDetails

123 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas On The RhineDetails

189 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas On The RhineDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Christmas On The DanubeDetails

152 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas On The DanubeDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas On The RhineDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube Christmas DelightsDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss AlpsDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas On The RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Majestic Capitals Of The Danube Details

26 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas On The RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
