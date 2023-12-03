  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
December 2023 Cruises from the East Coast

December 2023 Cruises from the East Coast

We found you 203 cruises

Viking Sky
Viking Sky

17 Night
Panama Canal & Coastal HolidayDetails

1,014 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Dec 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral Details

2,837 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

4 Night
Fire And Sunset SoiréesDetails

482 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Dec 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

14 Night
Southern Caribbean - Tampa Details

1,955 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Cruise Critic Favorite

137 Night
137 Night Viking World CruiseDetails

1,014 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Dec 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,225 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Dec 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

2,503 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
6 Nt Bimini, Grand Cayman & MexicoDetails

1,880 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day HolidayDetails

1,162 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

310 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,768 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

329 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Dominican DazeDetails

482 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,520 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

