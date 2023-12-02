  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

December 2023 Cruises from Miami

December 2023 Cruises from Miami

We found you 81 cruises

Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

4 Night
Fire And Sunset SoiréesDetails

485 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Dec 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

11 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

2,503 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

310 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

5 Night
Riviera MayaDetails

485 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

5 Night
Dominican DazeDetails

485 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Scarlet New Year's AhoyDetails

485 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Dec 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bahamas & Mexico CruiseDetails

2,366 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

67 Night
South America CruiseDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Dec 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,356 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

2,366 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,525 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

139 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,525 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

December 2023 Cruises from Abu Dhabi

December 2023 Cruises from Abu Dhabi

155 Reviews
December 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

December 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

1,377 Reviews
December 2023 Cruises from Auckland

December 2023 Cruises from Auckland

414 Reviews
December 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

December 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

385 Reviews
December 2023 Cruises from Bergen

December 2023 Cruises from Bergen

716 Reviews
December 2023 Cruises from Brisbane

December 2023 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
December 2023 Cruises from Cairo

December 2023 Cruises from Cairo

43 Reviews
December 2023 Cruises from Charleston

December 2023 Cruises from Charleston

295 Reviews
December 2023 Cruises from Colon

December 2023 Cruises from Colon

495 Reviews
December 2023 Cruises from Dubai

December 2023 Cruises from Dubai

256 Reviews
December 2023 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

December 2023 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,245 Reviews
December 2023 Cruises from Frankfurt

December 2023 Cruises from Frankfurt

23 Reviews
December 2023 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

December 2023 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

195 Reviews
December 2023 Cruises from Southampton

December 2023 Cruises from Southampton

1,075 Reviews
December 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

December 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

1,133 Reviews
December 2023 Cruises from San Juan

December 2023 Cruises from San Juan

4,299 Reviews
December 2023 Cruises from Ushuaia

December 2023 Cruises from Ushuaia

277 Reviews
December 2023 Cruises from New York

December 2023 Cruises from New York

December 2023 Cruises from London

December 2023 Cruises from London

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.