  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

November 2023 Cruises from Barcelona

November 2023 Cruises from Barcelona

We found you 29 cruises

Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,509 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Marina
Marina

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

716 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

13 Night
Atlantic Ocean PassageDetails

1,012 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Up to $400 more while sailing the Med

  • Up to $400 on board credit per cabin on select Mediterranean voyages
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Spanish FarewellDetails

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Nov 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
11 Nt Canaries, Morocco, SpainDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

30 Night
World CruiseDetails

702 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

702 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

26 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Western Europe TransatlanticDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
10 Nt Best Of Spain & PortugalDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
10 Nt Best Of Spain & PortugalDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
World CruiseDetails

716 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Southern Atlantic CrossingDetails

276 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

353 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

32 Night
World CruiseDetails

353 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Nov 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise...Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Iberian TapestryDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Nov 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Iberia & Atlantic SunsetsDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Nov 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Souks & Sherries: Iberia & Morocco Bcn-lis Details

121 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Nov 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

November 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

November 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

382 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

November 2023 Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Bergen

November 2023 Cruises from Bergen

715 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Brisbane

November 2023 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Cairo

November 2023 Cruises from Cairo

43 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Charleston

November 2023 Cruises from Charleston

295 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Dubai

November 2023 Cruises from Dubai

256 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Hanoi

November 2023 Cruises from Hanoi

75 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Hong Kong

November 2023 Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Las Palmas

November 2023 Cruises from Las Palmas

246 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Southampton

November 2023 Cruises from Southampton

1,074 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Miami

November 2023 Cruises from Miami

2,776 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Mobile

November 2023 Cruises from Mobile

59 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

November 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

1,132 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Prague

November 2023 Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Singapore

November 2023 Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Ushuaia

November 2023 Cruises from Ushuaia

275 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from Venice

November 2023 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
November 2023 Cruises from New York

November 2023 Cruises from New York

November 2023 Cruises from Memphis

November 2023 Cruises from Memphis

17 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.