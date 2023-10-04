  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
October 2023 Luxury Cruises

October 2023 Luxury Cruises

We found you 182 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

1,006 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

697 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)

12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
77 Night
World CruiseDetails

377 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

198 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

1,006 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

305 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

198 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Adriatic & Mediterranean SojournDetails

1,006 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Atlantic Coast HarborsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
26 Night
World CruiseDetails

198 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Canada & New England Fall FoliageDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

198 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean & Italian SojournDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Glacier Bay & Canadian Inside PassageDetails

196 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Iberia & Atlantic MemoriesDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

552 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 1st, 2022.

