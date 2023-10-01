  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

October 2023 Cruises from London

October 2023 Cruises from London

We found you 24 cruises

Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

10 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,147 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,147 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Carnival Jubilee
Carnival Jubilee (Rendering: Carnival Cruise Line)

18 Night
Carnival Journeys - 18 Day TransatlanticDetails

Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

372 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Up to $400 more while sailing the Med

  • Up to $400 on board credit per cabin on select Mediterranean voyages
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

2 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,222 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

11 Night
Azores & Bermuda Trans CruiseDetails

1,962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,736 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,765 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Discover The Canaries CruiseDetails

2,765 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

27 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,147 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

22 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,147 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

372 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

372 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

372 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

19 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Canaries & Portugal CruiseDetails

1,962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

October 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

October 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

902 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

October 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

1,376 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

October 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

382 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Bari

October 2023 Cruises from Bari

186 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Bergen

October 2023 Cruises from Bergen

715 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

October 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Budapest

October 2023 Cruises from Budapest

450 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Cairo

October 2023 Cruises from Cairo

43 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Callao

October 2023 Cruises from Callao

106 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Hamburg

October 2023 Cruises from Hamburg

152 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Montreal

October 2023 Cruises from Montreal

89 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

October 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

719 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Bayonne

October 2023 Cruises from Bayonne

807 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Nice

October 2023 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Quebec City

October 2023 Cruises from Quebec City

329 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Seattle

October 2023 Cruises from Seattle

914 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Sydney

October 2023 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Vancouver

October 2023 Cruises from Vancouver

742 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Yokohama

October 2023 Cruises from Yokohama

October 2023 Cruises from Florida

October 2023 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.