  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

October 2023 Cruises from Barcelona

October 2023 Cruises from Barcelona

We found you 38 cruises

Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady float out

14 Night
Transatlantic Med To MiamiDetails

89 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,509 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Symphony of the Seas
Symphony of the Seas Cabins

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

327 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
MSC Opera
MSC Opera

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

294 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Up to $400 more while sailing the Med

  • Up to $400 on board credit per cabin on select Mediterranean voyages
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

702 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

327 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

14 Night
Mediterranean & Italian SojournDetails

28 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Best Of Spain & Portugal CruiseDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Spain, Gibraltar & BermudaDetails

1,880 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

629 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Oct 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Mediterranean EnchantmentDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

2 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Irresistible MedDetails

89 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

22 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

28 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

October 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

October 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

902 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

October 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

1,376 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

October 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

382 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Bari

October 2023 Cruises from Bari

186 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Bergen

October 2023 Cruises from Bergen

715 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

October 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Budapest

October 2023 Cruises from Budapest

450 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Cairo

October 2023 Cruises from Cairo

43 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Callao

October 2023 Cruises from Callao

106 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Hamburg

October 2023 Cruises from Hamburg

152 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Montreal

October 2023 Cruises from Montreal

89 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

October 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

719 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Bayonne

October 2023 Cruises from Bayonne

807 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Nice

October 2023 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Quebec City

October 2023 Cruises from Quebec City

329 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Seattle

October 2023 Cruises from Seattle

914 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Sydney

October 2023 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Vancouver

October 2023 Cruises from Vancouver

742 Reviews
October 2023 Cruises from Yokohama

October 2023 Cruises from Yokohama

October 2023 Cruises from Florida

October 2023 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.