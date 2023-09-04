  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
September 2023 River Cruises

September 2023 River Cruises

We found you 532 cruises

Viking Hermod
Viking Hermod

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

123 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Hlin
Viking Hlin

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

160 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Vilhjalm
Viking Vilhjalm

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Lif
Viking Lif TA Listings Page Image

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

136 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Pharaohs & PyramidsDetails

20 Reviews
Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cities Of LightDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Paris To The Swiss AlpsDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Chateaux,rivers & WineDetails

187 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss AlpsDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Sep 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Active & Discovery In Holland & Belgium With 1 Ni...Details

87 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River...Details

Leaving:Hanoi
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
The Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles...Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

136 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
South Of FranceDetails

85 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

96 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Sep 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Active & Discovery On The Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 1st, 2022.

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.