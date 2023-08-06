  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
August 2023 Fitness Cruises

August 2023 Fitness Cruises

We found you 214 cruises

Pride of America
Pride of America

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

12 Night
Greenland & Iceland CruiseDetails

2,334 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Bermuda - Boston Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,013 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska - Northbound Whittier Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Alaska Dawes Glacier CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Canada & New England - Boston Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles - Venice Details

2,478 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Greenland & Iceland CruiseDetails

2,334 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,608 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,013 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Bermuda & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,253 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska - Southbound Whittier Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Newfoundland & New England DiscoveryDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.