August 2023 Luxury Cruises

August 2023 Luxury Cruises

We found you 195 cruises

Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

14 Night
British Isles ExplorerDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

14 Night
British Isles ExplorerDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Greenwich
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow (Photo: Silversea)

11 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Venice,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Glaciers & Alaska Inside PassageDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Scotland Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Azamara
Aug 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Ponant
Aug 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Mediterranean & Italian SojournDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

303 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Iceland's Natural BeautyDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe’s Rivers & CastlesDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Luxembourg
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Aug 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Ancient Adriatic TreasuresDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

24 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Ponant
Aug 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Idyllic RhôneDetails

85 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 1st, 2022.

