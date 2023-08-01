  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
August 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

August 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

We found you 109 cruises

Viking Hermod
Viking Hermod

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Baldur
Viking Baldur

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Mani
Viking Mani TA Listings Page Image

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

189 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Viking SagasDetails

36 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Artic Circle CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

124 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

90 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss AlpsDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine With 1 Night I...Details

80 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Jewels Of The RhineDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Aug 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Active & Discovery On The Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

150 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Splendours Of Europe & PragueDetails

84 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Northern IslesDetails

36 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Best Of NorwayDetails

36 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
The Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles...Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Aug 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
