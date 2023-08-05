  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
August 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

August 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

We found you 41 cruises

Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,952 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,952 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

1,012 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek & Adriatic CruiseDetails

1,509 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Island GlowDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Adriatic Sea & Greek GemsDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Aug 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Treasures Of The Holy LandDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

315 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

693 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

618 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,952 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

693 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Aug 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greece & Eastern MediterraneanDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greece & Dalmatian DelightsDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Aug 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Treasures Of The AdriaticDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Aug 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mykonos, Gallipoli & Essence Of The Black SeaDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Aug 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Adriatic Gems & Greek TreasuresDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Aug 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Aug 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
World CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Aegean SunsetsDetails

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
