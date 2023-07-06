  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
July 2023 Cruises from Florida

July 2023 Cruises from Florida

We found you 51 cruises

Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

4 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

3 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

4 Night
Fire And Sunset SoiréesDetails

267 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

5 Night
Riviera MayaDetails

267 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Jul 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Mayan SolDetails

267 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
W. Carib & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,253 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Dominican DazeDetails

267 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

7 Night
7 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
BahamasDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jul 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Freeport & NassauDetails

1,043 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jul 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,043 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jul 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Western CaribbeanDetails

935 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jul 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,505 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Night
Nassau CruiseDetails

1,496 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,505 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
