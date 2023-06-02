  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
June 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

June 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

We found you 90 cruises

Rotterdam (2021)
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

14 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Rotterdam (2021)
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Viking SagasDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina
Marina

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
11 Night
Iceland Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jun 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Rhine Highlights With SwitzerlandDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Amsterdam & Jewels Of The RhineDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Splendours Of Europe & PragueDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rolling On The Rhine Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 2 Nights In Aix-en-pr...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Viking Sagas & Voyage Of The Midnight SunDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Best Of NorwayDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Norse LegendsDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Magnificent EuropeDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Active & Discovery On The Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

19 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 1 Night In Amsterdam,...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Romantic Rhine With 1 Night In Amsterdam & 2 Nigh...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

