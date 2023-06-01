  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

June 2023 Cruises from Southampton

June 2023 Cruises from Southampton

We found you 40 cruises

Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,736 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina
Marina

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

716 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

1,962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,222 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jun 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Up to $400 more while sailing the Med

  • Up to $400 on board credit per cabin on select Mediterranean voyages
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,736 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Mediterranean Cities CruiseDetails

2,765 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jun 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

10 Night
Europe - British Isles Details

2,877 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,222 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jun 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jun 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

28 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,147 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,736 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
World CruiseDetails

716 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,147 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Discover The Canaries CruiseDetails

2,765 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Europe - Iceland Details

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

702 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Spain & Portugal CruiseDetails

1,962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Europe - Iceland Details

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,222 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jun 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,222 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jun 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jun 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,147 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

June 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

June 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

1,376 Reviews
June 2023 Cruises from Bari

June 2023 Cruises from Bari

186 Reviews
June 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

June 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
June 2023 Cruises from Budapest

June 2023 Cruises from Budapest

450 Reviews
June 2023 Cruises from Frankfurt

June 2023 Cruises from Frankfurt

23 Reviews
June 2023 Cruises from Genoa

June 2023 Cruises from Genoa

445 Reviews
June 2023 Cruises from Hamburg

June 2023 Cruises from Hamburg

152 Reviews
June 2023 Cruises from Lisbon

June 2023 Cruises from Lisbon

873 Reviews
June 2023 Cruises from Southampton

June 2023 Cruises from Southampton

1,074 Reviews
June 2023 Cruises from Los Angeles

June 2023 Cruises from Los Angeles

611 Reviews
June 2023 Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

June 2023 Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

680 Reviews
June 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

June 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

719 Reviews
June 2023 Cruises from Bayonne

June 2023 Cruises from Bayonne

807 Reviews
June 2023 Cruises from Stockholm

June 2023 Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
June 2023 Cruises from Tampa

June 2023 Cruises from Tampa

658 Reviews
June 2023 Cruises from Tokyo

June 2023 Cruises from Tokyo

65 Reviews
June 2023 Cruises from Whittier

June 2023 Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
June 2023 Cruises from London

June 2023 Cruises from London

June 2023 Cruises from Florida

June 2023 Cruises from Florida

June 2023 Cruises from California

June 2023 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.