May 2023 Cruises from Budapest

May 2023 Cruises from Budapest

We found you 72 cruises

Crystal Ravel
Crystal Ravel

7 Night
Treasures Of Southeast Europe (southboundDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaLea
AmaLea (Photo: AmaWaterways)

5 Night
Majestic Capitals Of The DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Jade
Scenic Jade

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sky
Emerald Sky

10 Night
Danube Delights & Classic PragueDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Splendours Of Europe & ParisDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
May 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Budapest Escape & Enchantment Of Eastern EuropeDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
May 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube ExplorerDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
May 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Danube Delights & Classic PragueDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern EuropeDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
May 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Enchanting Danube Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube Dreams For Wine Lovers Details

48 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Celebration Of Classical Music: The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
