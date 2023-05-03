  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
May 2023 Cruises from Southampton

May 2023 Cruises from Southampton

We found you 29 cruises

Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,736 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Europe - British Isles Details

2,471 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

8 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,222 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Spain & France CruiseDetails

2,765 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

1,962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
2 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,222 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - British Isles Details

2,877 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - British Isles Details

2,877 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bruges & Amsterdam CruiseDetails

1,962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - British Isles Details

2,877 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,222 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Spain, Portugal & France CruiseDetails

1,962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,222 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
May 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

2,765 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Europe - Other Details

2,471 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
2 Night
Weekend Getaway CruiseDetails

2,765 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
