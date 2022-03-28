  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Find Cruises

Find Cruises

We found you 10,978 cruises

Nautica
Nautica

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Riviera
Riviera

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Mar 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

27 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Explorers’ Sale: More value with Viking

  • All-inclusive value: FREE wine & beer with meals, excursions & more
  • Industry-leading Health & Safety Program; attentive staff & service
  • Award-winning small ships with vaccinated guests & no children
  • Newly reduced fares & up to FREE airfare; offer ends, Feb 28, 2022

Viking Cruises

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Dec 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Sicilian Circumnavigation & Monaco Grand Prix 17d...Details

235 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jun 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
11 Nt Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

1,930 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

1 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,103 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Western Africa VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara
Nov 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Apr 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,728 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Night
North Pacific PassageDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 14th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.