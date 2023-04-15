  • Newsletter
Spain Cruises

Park Guell by architect Gaudi in a summer day in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo: S-F/Shutterstock)

About Spain Cruises

Spain is an ongoing fiesta of food, wine, art and dance. Cruise ships navigate continental ports such as Barcelona, Malaga and Cadiz as well as the outlying Canary and Balearic Islands. Spain's culture varies depending on the region. Cosmopolitan Catalonia, which includes Barcelona, has a strong Mediterranean flavor. Head farther south to Andalusia, and you'll notice a strong Moorish influence.

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

4,285 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nautica
Nautica

26 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

366 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

10 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - BarcelonaDetails

2,919 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

15 Night
15 Nt Portugal & Spain Crossing CruiseDetails

2,013 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,859 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
16 Nt Mediterranean Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,778 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Repo - TransatlanticDetails

3,130 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

2,535 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Portugal & Spain TransatlanticDetails

1,778 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe - Classic MediterraneanDetails

4,285 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Night
Spain & Bermuda CruiseDetails

1,917 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Repo - TransatlanticDetails

2,535 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Depending on whether you are cruising the Spanish islands or ports along the Western Mediterranean, the best time for your cruise will vary. The islands are temperate year-round so cruising is pleasant any time, but cities like Barcelona can be a bit chilly during the winter months. Any time between May and October should be a safe bet, though the summer months can be incredibly crowded.

Spanish ports are commonplace on many Western Mediterranean cruise itineraries. Mainstream lines like Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and MSC call on this European country, as well as UK-based lines like P&O and Marella Cruises.

What are some things to do in Spain?

From touring the architecture of Gaudi in Barcelona to bar- and beach-hopping in Ibiza, there is no shortage of things to do in Spain. In Menorca you might head to s'Albufera des Grau Natural Park to walk the nature trails and in Palma de Mallorca you can explore the cathedral of La Seu and a number of other historic sights. For more: Spanish Island Cruise Tips.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Spain?

Yes, a passport is required for cruises in Spain.

What should I pack for a cruise to Spain?

Light layers and comfortable walking shoes are a must throughout all of Spain. If you're traveling during the summer or visiting the islands, be sure to bring a bathing suit and sun protection, as well.

