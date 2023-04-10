  • Newsletter
Italy Cruises

The Colosseum, Rome, Italy (Photo: Irina Mos/Shutterstock)

About Italy Cruises

Italy may have more iconic works of art than any other country in the Mediterranean; it's home to Michelangelo's David and the Sistine Chapel, among masterpieces. But Italy is more than painting and sculpture. Two of the world's most beloved cities, Rome and Venice, are also major cruise ports, while other famous regions, such as the Amalfi Coast and the Cinque Terre on the coast and Florence and Tuscany inland, are easily reachable. Pack your stretchy pants; your meals in Italy may be your best ever.

We found you 2,181 cruises

Nautica
Nautica

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

366 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

2,535 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina
Marina

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

746 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

9 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - RomeDetails

2,914 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Isles, Italy, & France: European JewelsDetails

2,914 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Europe - OtherDetails

4,282 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

4,282 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

679 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

2,013 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Passage To RomeDetails

1,049 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe - Classic MediterraneanDetails

4,282 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

366 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Spain, France & Italy TransDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about Italy

What is the best time to cruise to Italy?

September and October are a beautiful time to cruise to Italy, as the weather is still mild, but most of the crowds have left for the summer. Most cruise lines don't visit Italy between January and March.

Which cruise lines go to Italy?

Many cruise lines include Civitavecchia (for Rome) on Western Mediterranean itineraries, along with ports like Livorno for Florence and Naples; these include MSC Cruises, Norwegian, Celebrity, Holland America, Royal Caribbean, Oceania and more. Azamara has some itineraries with multiple Italian ports. You can also take a river cruise to Italy along the Po River on Uniworld, CroisiEurope and European Waterways.

What are some things to do in Italy?

Italy is known for its art museums (look into skip-the-line tickets to avoid the crowds), world-famous culinary traditions and a host of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. A drive along the Amalfi Coast is a memorable way to spend a day; Venice is a treasure trove of winding canals and well-worn shops

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Italy?

Yes.

What should I pack for a cruise to Italy?

Pack comfortable walking shoes for seeing the sights along with warm layers for cooler temperatures at night.

