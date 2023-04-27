  • Newsletter
Mediterranean Cruises

Florence, Italy (Photo: Nattee Chalermtiragool/Shutterstock)

About Mediterranean Cruises

From the pristine beaches and ancient ruins of the Eastern Mediterranean to the artsy and flavorful countries of the Western Mediterranean, this region is easily one of the most diverse in the world. Revel at Spanish and Italian architecture, soak up some sun in Greece, explore antiquities in Istanbul and Malta or get a taste of the French countryside on the outskirts of Nice, Monte Carlo or Cannes. Some Med itineraries dip down into northern Africa; the Canary Islands are also a popular stop for repositioning cruises.

  • More about the Mediterranean

  • What is the best time to cruise to the Mediterranean?

  • Which cruise lines go to the Mediterranean?

Silver Moon
Silver Moon Exterior (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 20, 2024
Marina
Marina

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

737 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 27, 2023
Nautica
Nautica

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

364 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 13, 2023
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

7 Night
Greek Isles, Italy, & France: European JewelsDetails

2,884 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 3, 2024
9 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

2,522 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 17, 2023
11 Night
Italy, Greece, & France: Mediterranean JewelsDetails

2,884 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 3, 2024
10 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - BarcelonaDetails

4,241 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 11, 2023
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

246 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 25, 2024
9 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - RomeDetails

3,747 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 16, 2025
10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

3,747 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 26, 2023
10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

3,747 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 3, 2023
10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

3,747 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 2, 2023
11 Night
Europe - Classic MediterraneanDetails

4,241 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 2, 2023
4 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - BarcelonaDetails

4,241 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 7, 2023
10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

3,747 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 16, 2023
More about the Mediterranean

What is the best time to cruise to the Mediterranean?

The Mediterranean is part of Europe, and as such, summer is the most popular time to cruise, but sailings are offered through the shoulder seasons of spring and fall -- and even into December. The late autumn months can be surprisingly mild, and are a much calmer time to cruise to the Med. For more information: Best Months to Cruise the Mediterranean.

Which cruise lines go to the Mediterranean?

A wide variety of large, small and luxury lines cruise the romantic ports of the Mediterranean. These include Viking Ocean Cruises, Norwegian, MSC, Princess, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Holland America, Crystal and Azamara.

What are some things to do in the Mediterranean?

Cruises to the Mediterranean are typically divided into Eastern and Western itineraries. The Western Med includes Italy, Monaco, France and Spain, with plenty of museums, culinary tours, wineries, cathedrals and architecture to ogle. The Eastern Mediterranean contains historic attractions including the ruins of Greece and Turkey, along with sacred sites in Israel or active pursuits hiking Montenegro or Croatia. For more: Best Western Mediterranean Shore Excursions.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Mediterranean?

Yes.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Mediterranean?

Be sure to pack comfortable clothing -- and especially shoes -- for long days of sightseeing. However, Europeans tend to dress with a bit of panache; to fit in, pack a stylish scarf or hat, and maybe leave your lanyards and socks and sandals at home.

Alicante

Alicante

95 Reviews
Almeria

Almeria

16 Reviews
Ancona

Ancona

28 Reviews
Antalya

Antalya

4 Reviews
Argostoli (Kefalonia)

Argostoli (Kefalonia)

139 Reviews
Athens

Athens

1,414 Reviews
Barcelona

Barcelona

2,516 Reviews
Bari

Bari

187 Reviews
Bodrum

Bodrum

68 Reviews
Bonifacio

Bonifacio

1 Review
Brindisi

Brindisi

31 Reviews
Cadiz

Cadiz

60 Reviews
Calvi

Calvi

6 Reviews
Cannes

Cannes

545 Reviews
Capri

Capri

43 Reviews
Catania

Catania

63 Reviews
Cesme

Cesme

1 Review
Corfu

Corfu

767 Reviews
Corsica (Ajaccio)

Corsica (Ajaccio)

401 Reviews
Crete

Crete

295 Reviews
Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik

1,350 Reviews
Elba

Elba

18 Reviews
Ferrol

Ferrol

9 Reviews
Florence

Florence

1,222 Reviews
Fuerteventura

Fuerteventura

20 Reviews
Genoa

Genoa

451 Reviews
Giardini Naxos (Sicily)

Giardini Naxos (Sicily)

11 Reviews
Gibraltar

Gibraltar

801 Reviews
Gythion

Gythion

13 Reviews
Haifa (Tel Aviv)

Haifa (Tel Aviv)

174 Reviews
Hvar

Hvar

36 Reviews
Ibiza

Ibiza

172 Reviews
Istanbul

Istanbul

416 Reviews
Izmir

Izmir

185 Reviews
Jerusalem

Jerusalem

98 Reviews
Katakolon (Olympia)

Katakolon (Olympia)

611 Reviews
Koper

Koper

99 Reviews
Korcula

Korcula

28 Reviews
Kotor

Kotor

805 Reviews
Kusadasi

Kusadasi

667 Reviews
La Rochelle-La Pallice

La Rochelle-La Pallice

37 Reviews
Limassol

Limassol

87 Reviews
Madeira (Funchal)

Madeira (Funchal)

719 Reviews
Malta (Valletta)

Malta (Valletta)

689 Reviews
Marseille

Marseille

910 Reviews
Monaco (Monte Carlo)

Monaco (Monte Carlo)

540 Reviews
Mykonos

Mykonos

1,200 Reviews
Nafplion

Nafplion

42 Reviews
Naples

Naples

1,562 Reviews
Nice

Nice

147 Reviews
Odessa

Odessa

2 Reviews
Olbia

Olbia

20 Reviews
Palamos

Palamos

29 Reviews
Palermo (Sicily)

Palermo (Sicily)

290 Reviews
Palma de Mallorca (Majorca)

Palma de Mallorca (Majorca)

928 Reviews
Paros

Paros

Port Mahon

Port Mahon

5 Reviews
Porto Torres

Porto Torres

1 Review
Portoferraio

Portoferraio

1 Review
Portofino

Portofino

92 Reviews
Pula

Pula

1 Review
Ravenna (Bologna)

Ravenna (Bologna)

37 Reviews
Rhodes

Rhodes

529 Reviews
Rome (Civitavecchia)

Rome (Civitavecchia)

2,408 Reviews
Saint-Tropez

Saint-Tropez

76 Reviews
Salerno

Salerno

57 Reviews
Sanary-Sur-Mer

Sanary-Sur-Mer

7 Reviews
Santorini

Santorini

1,133 Reviews
Sarande

Sarande

45 Reviews
Sardinia

Sardinia

274 Reviews
Savona

Savona

31 Reviews
Sete

Sete

61 Reviews
Seville

Seville

433 Reviews
Sibenik

Sibenik

32 Reviews
Sorrento

Sorrento

122 Reviews
Split

Split

454 Reviews
Syros

Syros

Taormina (Messina)

Taormina (Messina)

481 Reviews
Thessaloniki

Thessaloniki

4 Reviews
Toulon

Toulon

358 Reviews
Trapani

Trapani

27 Reviews
Trieste

Trieste

18 Reviews
Valencia

Valencia

362 Reviews
Varna

Varna

6 Reviews
Venice

Venice

1,606 Reviews
Villefranche

Villefranche

368 Reviews
Volos

Volos

21 Reviews
Yalta

Yalta

3 Reviews
Zadar

Zadar

122 Reviews

