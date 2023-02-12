CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Transpacific Cruises

Cruise ship wake or trail on ocean surface (Photo: Alena Stalmashonak/Shutterstock)

We found you 72 cruises

Royal Princess
Royal Princess

27 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

20 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image

22 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

657 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Insignia
Insignia

17 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

207 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 16, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

26 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

657 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

25 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

900 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

29 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,565 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

709 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,521 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

579 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Mar 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Bering Sea & Japan CruiseDetails

1,686 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Tahitian Treasures CruiseDetails

2,160 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Night
Tahiti, New Zealand & HawaiiDetails

1,872 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,521 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

24 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,565 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sep 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas

1,521 Reviews
Carnival Luminosa

Carnival Luminosa

1 Review
Carnival Spirit

Carnival Spirit

1,052 Reviews
Carnival Splendor

Carnival Splendor

1,439 Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse

Celebrity Eclipse

1,872 Reviews
Celebrity Edge

Celebrity Edge

650 Reviews
Celebrity Millennium

Celebrity Millennium

1,686 Reviews
Celebrity Solstice

Celebrity Solstice

2,160 Reviews
Coral Princess

Coral Princess

1,014 Reviews
Crystal Symphony

Crystal Symphony

322 Reviews
Diamond Princess

Diamond Princess

900 Reviews
Disney Wonder

Disney Wonder

561 Reviews
Emerald Princess

Emerald Princess

1,803 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas

1,929 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas

2,007 Reviews
Grand Princess

Grand Princess

1,565 Reviews
Oceania Insignia

Oceania Insignia

207 Reviews
Majestic Princess

Majestic Princess

657 Reviews
Oceania Nautica

Oceania Nautica

360 Reviews
Norwegian Jade

Norwegian Jade

1,970 Reviews
Norwegian Jewel

Norwegian Jewel

2,301 Reviews
Norwegian Sun

Norwegian Sun

2,092 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas

709 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas

501 Reviews
Cunard Queen Elizabeth

Cunard Queen Elizabeth

579 Reviews
Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

1,268 Reviews
Cunard Queen Victoria

Cunard Queen Victoria

545 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas

1,211 Reviews
Regal Princess

Regal Princess

1,713 Reviews
Oceania Regatta

Oceania Regatta

386 Reviews
Royal Princess

Royal Princess

1,714 Reviews
Ruby Princess

Ruby Princess

1,913 Reviews
Sapphire Princess

Sapphire Princess

983 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas

1,637 Reviews
Seven Seas Explorer

Seven Seas Explorer

230 Reviews
Seven Seas Navigator

Seven Seas Navigator

281 Reviews
Viking Orion

Viking Orion

494 Reviews
Holland America Volendam

Holland America Volendam

561 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas

1,449 Reviews
Holland America Westerdam

Holland America Westerdam

1,072 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 2nd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent