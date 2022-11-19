  • Newsletter
Baltic Sea Cruises

Stockholm, Sweden (Photo: S-F/Shutterstock)

About Baltic Sea Cruises

Once sailed by explorers of the Viking Age, the Baltic is home to a myriad of cultures, languages and storied pasts. The northernmost region of Europe encompasses the Scandinavian countries such as Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. Most Baltic cruises overnight in glorious St. Petersburg, Russia; stops in historic Tallinn, Estonia, and Warenmude, Germany - gateway to Berlin - are also possible. The breathtaking Norwegian fjords represent a world all in its own.

We found you 620 cruises

Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

10 Night
Scenic ScandinaviaDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jun 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

12 Night
Northern Cities VoyageDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara
Aug 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

10 Night
Ireland Intensive VoyageDetails

793 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Azamara
Aug 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

11 Night
Ireland Intensive VoyageDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jun 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

240 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Europe - BalticDetails

2,895 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,181 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - BalticDetails

2,895 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Europe - BalticDetails

2,895 Reviews
Leaving:Le Havre
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

539 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

374 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about the Baltic Sea

What is the best time to cruise to the Baltic Sea?

Though the summer months of July and August are the busiest for Baltic Sea cruises, many cruise lines offer sailings from late April through September. For more: Baltic Sea Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to the Baltic Sea?

Nearly all of the mainstream cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Holland America, Celebrity, Disney and Norwegian Cruise Line, offer Baltic Sea cruises as well as luxury lines like Crystal, Oceania, Silversea and more.

What are some things to do in the Baltic Sea?

A port stop in St. Petersburg, Russia is the highlight of every Baltic Sea cruise, and many cruise lines overnight there so that cruisers can see as much as possible including the Hermitage and any of the city's stunning palaces. Additional port stops might include Copenhagen, where you can visit Tivoli Gardens, and Helsinki, where museum-hopping and spending hours enjoying the waterfront are popular diversions.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Baltic Sea?

Yes, a passport is required for countries visited on Baltic Sea cruises. Russian visas might also be required; consult with your cruise line.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Baltic Sea?

Sturdy and comfortable walking shoes are an absolute must for traversing the old cobblestone streets in many Baltic ports, as well as light layers since temperatures can vary greatly throughout the day -- even in the summertime.

